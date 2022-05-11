Visits from two Alabama players kick off an important recruiting period for Huskers

What will turn into a flood of visitors for the Nebraska football team over the next several weeks will start with a trickle this weekend.

A very important trickle.

It's a critical time in the recruiting calendar for schools all over the country. Prospects — both from the portal and in the 2023 recruiting class — will take visits from this weekend through June 27, which is the first day of a recruiting dead period that runs through July 24.

The Huskers are set to host a pair of transfer portal players this weekend who started their careers at Alabama. One of them, defensive tackle Stephon Wynn, at a position where NU is still trying to build depth after the additions of Ochaun Mathis and Devin Drew.

After four years in a stacked defensive line room at Alabama, Wynn, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, decided to explore his other options. The 6-foot-4, 307-pounder saw action in seven games for the Crimson Tide in 2021, recording five tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Wynn was a four-star prospect out of IMG Academy in the 2018 class.

One of Wynn's teammates is set to join him in Lincoln this weekend.

Defensive back Kaine Williams, who picked Alabama in May of 2020 over a list that included Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M, will also be on campus.

Williams appeared in just one game during his freshman season, appearing on special teams in the SEC championship game against Georgia.

Nebraska, currently at the allotted 85 scholarships for 2022, would have to do some roster shuffling to make an potential transfers fit. But with a full summer still lying ahead, that leaves plenty of time to make sure any potential room for transfers is available.

Next weekend will see the beginning of official visits for 2023 recruits.

For Nebraska that will start with a pair of Kansas City-area prospects in receiver Jaidyn Doss, and offensive lineman Cayden Green

Both players took unofficial visits to NU in early March, and both came away impressed enough to get back to Lincoln for their officials.

"Oh man. It was a great day. We didn't know, really, what to expect, but that staff, they outdid themselves," one of Doss' coaches, Richard Elkins, told the Journal Star in March. "Making us feel at home. It was a really good time and Jaidyn really liked it."

The 6-foot, 205-pound Doss, a three-star prospect out of Raymore-Peculiar High School spent an entire day in Lincoln with Nebraska's coaches and recruiting staff, including conversations with wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph and coach Scott Frost, and a film session with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

It was a similar situation for Green, a 6-5, 310-pound offensive tackle considered to be a four-star prospect and one of the top offensive linemen in the Midwest.

Green already has the Huskers in his top five schools along with Oklahoma, Michigan, Miami, and Missouri.

Both players found their way to Lincoln with the help of NU special teams coordinator Bill Busch, who has recruited the Kansas City area hard since being elevated to a full coaching position on Frost's staff.

"Coach Busch is a good dude and I think he's doing a really good job of attacking Kansas City," Elkins said. "I'm not sure how much Nebraska had been in Kansas City over the last few years. I know they've recruited it, but boy, it seems like Coach Busch is doing it even more."

