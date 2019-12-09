Versatile Husker commit Will Nixon aims to 'make a big impact' for NU after prolific senior year

The plan all along for Midway High was to use William Nixon as a slot receiver for his senior season.
A season-opening loss for the Waco, Texas, school changed that plan, however, and the Panthers adjusted on the fly.
The audible sparked a successful run and highlighted the versatility of Nixon, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound Nebraska football verbal commit, at the same time.
Midway actually started 0-2 after a 43-35 Week 2 loss to Lake Ridge before reeling off 10 wins in 11 games to advance to the Class 6A Region 2 semifinals, where its season ended at 10-4 overall.
The change? Moving Nixon from receiver to running back.
All he did was rack up 2,087 total yards of offense for the season, including 1,837 rushing, and scored 29 total touchdowns (27 rushing), finishing the season by winning District 12-6A Most Valuable Player honors in the process.
That came after he caught 40 passes for 500 yards, rushed 25 times for 400 and totaled 10 touchdowns as a junior playing mostly receiver.
“They said, ‘Why don’t we move Will to running back this season? That’s what we did and I thought I did pretty well, caught some passes, too,” Nixon said.
Nixon verbally committed to Nebraska all the way back in July, three months before he took his official visit to Lincoln. Given the timing, some wondered if NU jumped to take Nixon after in-state receiver Xavier Watts verbally pledged to Notre Dame instead of the Huskers. As the class has come together, though, Nixon is looking more like a linchpin and less like an afterthought.
His skillset and his senior season resemble what Wan’Dale Robinson did at Western Hills High in Kentucky, except Robinson went the other way, transitioning from running back to slot receiver.
“We’re like the same body weight and same height, pretty much,” said Nixon, who will graduate in the spring and report to Lincoln likely in May. “It comforts me to see Nebraska use a guy like Wan’Dale because that’s my skillset as well. Hopefully they can use both of us and I can work hard enough and develop and I can help Nebraska get back to being Nebraska football.”
The Huskers are in the process of trying to add considerable firepower to their receiver class for 2020, targeting players like 6-4, 225-pound junior college target Omar Manning (Kilgore Junior College), speedster Marcus Fleming (Miami), 6-4 Georgia commit Justin Robinson (McDonough, Georgia) and others. All along, Nixon and Zavier Betts (Bellevue West) have been a talented, complimentary pair from which to build.
“The (Nebraska coaches) have said they like my versatility and they say they need more guys to get open for Adrian Martinez,” said Nixon, who had offensive coordinator Troy Walters in town last week and said head coach Scott Frost will be by at some point, too. “They’ve said that they think if I work hard enough, get the playbook down and everything, that I can make a big impact early.
"I just have to keep working hard and nothing’s ever guaranteed, but as long as I keep working hard and be a great team player on and off the field, I feel like I can do great things at Nebraska.”
That’s part of the reason why Nixon wasn’t tempted to stay home and play for his father, Jeff, who is the running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator at Baylor. Even as the Bears have engineered a major turnaround under head coach Matt Rhule, Nixon has felt good about his pledge to Nebraska.
“I'm happy for my dad; he helped change Baylor,” Nixon said. “It's a little weird to think about playing for my dad. It was weird for my dad to think about, because he calls most of the plays. It wouldn't have worked out very well."
All in all, it’s been a good fall for the Nixons.
“I'm happy with where I'm at, happy to be a Husker and I'm glad everything's gone well for me," said Nixon, who added that he heard from schools like Purdue and Stanford after he committed to Nebraska, but that he never wavered on his commitment. “I’m happy to have a college to go to, and I feel like I can make a big impact at Nebraska. I feel like I’ve made great connections with all the coaches, coach Frost, (running backs coach Ryan) Held and coach Walters and (quarterbacks coach) Mario Verduzco.
“I’m just ready to go."
