Versatile Husker commit Will Nixon aims to 'make a big impact' for NU after prolific senior year

"I just have to keep working hard and nothing’s ever guaranteed, but as long as I keep working hard and be a great team player on and off the field, I feel like I can do great things at Nebraska.”

That’s part of the reason why Nixon wasn’t tempted to stay home and play for his father, Jeff, who is the running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator at Baylor. Even as the Bears have engineered a major turnaround under head coach Matt Rhule, Nixon has felt good about his pledge to Nebraska.

“I'm happy for my dad; he helped change Baylor,” Nixon said. “It's a little weird to think about playing for my dad. It was weird for my dad to think about, because he calls most of the plays. It wouldn't have worked out very well."

All in all, it’s been a good fall for the Nixons.

“I'm happy with where I'm at, happy to be a Husker and I'm glad everything's gone well for me," said Nixon, who added that he heard from schools like Purdue and Stanford after he committed to Nebraska, but that he never wavered on his commitment. “I’m happy to have a college to go to, and I feel like I can make a big impact at Nebraska. I feel like I’ve made great connections with all the coaches, coach Frost, (running backs coach Ryan) Held and coach Walters and (quarterbacks coach) Mario Verduzco.

“I’m just ready to go."

