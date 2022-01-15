Transfer RB Deondre Jackson won't be at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

Jackson, listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, found himself down the depth chart for the Aggies as a redshirt freshman and appeared in just four games, carrying one time for minus-2 yards. That came a year after he carried twice for 15 in his lone game action of 2020.

He was on Nebraska's radar screen as soon as he hit the transfer portal earlier this month and verbally committed to the Huskers less than a week after formalizing his transfer from Texas A&M. He and his family arrived for an official visit to Lincoln on Friday and the original expectation was that he would enroll and begin classes almost immediately.

Nebraska carried six scholarship running backs last year and has five scholarship running backs on its roster at this point. The Huskers are also hosting a top junior college running back this weekend in Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Institute). Grant, who graduated from NMMI recently, rushed for more than 1,700 yards this fall and helped the school to a juco national championship.