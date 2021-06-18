Touted 2024 QB Dylan Raiola shines at FNL; Huskers offer Iowa 2023 DB McBride

Nebraska offered him on the field right when the camp ended.

"They just said they like my fundamentals and they loved having me to come to camp," McBride said.

He currently plays a strong safety/nickel position for George Washington High in Cedar Rapids, a position Nebraska has gotten a lot of mileage out of with players like JoJo Domann.

Juco OL Falley impresses: Seth Falley is hoping to take a Will Honas-esque route to Power Five football. The Butler (Kansas) Community College offensive lineman, like Honas, grew up in Kansas and excelled at football but just didn't see his recruitment pick up much steam. Instead of a smaller Division I school or DII, Falley decided to attend junior college.

On Friday, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Wichita native impressed Greg Austin during a private workout.

"I think it went well," Falley told the Journal Star. "I ran well, had really good drills, looked pretty good technically and everything went pretty well. It was good."

Held, who has worked at Butler in the past, first reached out during the school's spring season. Falley was a left tackle in high school but has found a home as a center in college. He projects as an interior lineman at the DI level.