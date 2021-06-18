Touted 2024 QB Dylan Raiola shines at FNL; Huskers offer Iowa 2023 DB McBride

Dylan Raiola has been on a whirlwind tour.
That didn't stop the 2024 quarterback prospect and son of former Cornhusker great Dominic Raiola from putting on a show at Nebraska's second Friday Night Lights camp of the month.
Raiola, listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds already, threw in the Hawks Championship Center first and then jogged out onto the field his dad used to play on about midway through the camp with quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
From there, he made all kinds of throws in a steady breeze to a talented group of campers that included 2023 Nebraska tight end verbal commit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) and 2024 Bellevue West wide receiver Daevonn Hall, who has a Nebraska offer already.
It all culminated with Nebraska offering the legacy recruit a scholarship on Friday night, though that was essentially a foregone conclusion. Raiola announced the offer by saying, "Ohana means FAMILY. This one is special."
OHANA means FAMILY @HuskerFBNation This one is special @coach_frost @Matt_Davison @Coach_Verdu @CoachTuioti92 It’s a blessing to receive an offer to the University of Nebraska! #THEGOODLIFE #wayfinder @AYGATT_recruits @Husker247BC @Sean_Callahan @MikeRoach247 pic.twitter.com/rbJ2jZXeBf— Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) June 19, 2021
Raiola has thrown for coaches across the country this month including Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Texas and TCU. He's still slated to throw for Oklahoma and Notre Dame.
The way he looked Friday night, he's certainly not done accumulating offers, with the perennial playoff contender Bulldogs already in line along with Washington State and TCU.
Nebraska had another one of its offered 2024 quarterbacks in the house, too, in Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin. Kaelin, though, did not throw. He spent some time chatting with offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and the group of receivers on hand.
Intriguing prospects on hand: Nebraska had a recruiting barbecue with a big number of unofficial visitors in attendance earlier in the day on Friday, and it led to a bigger number of interesting players taking part in the camp.
Among them: class of 2023 running back Allen Mitchell (St. Louis) and 2023 defensive back Watts McBride (Cedar Rapids, Iowa).
Mitchell, a 5-foot-10 and 170 pounder at DeSmet High, has offers from Minnesota, Michigan State, Kansas, Kansas State and Kentucky already. He got some one-on-one work with NU running backs coach Ryan Held during the camp.
"I loved it, great atmosphere," Mitchell told the Journal Star. "Loved working with Coach Held also. Had an amazing experience. … (Held) said I fit Nebraska's system. He loves the way I moved and the way I competed."
McBride spent time working with secondary coach Travis Fisher while head coach Scott Frost kept a close eye. Nebraska didn't waste any time after the camp, becoming the first team to offer him a scholarship.
"I first started out with the whole group of DBs, and then I got taken out and we went to the indoor with Coach Fisher," McBride said. "We worked out, then we came back up for one-on-ones, but it went really well and I learned a lot."
Nebraska offered him on the field right when the camp ended.
"They just said they like my fundamentals and they loved having me to come to camp," McBride said.
He currently plays a strong safety/nickel position for George Washington High in Cedar Rapids, a position Nebraska has gotten a lot of mileage out of with players like JoJo Domann.
Juco OL Falley impresses: Seth Falley is hoping to take a Will Honas-esque route to Power Five football. The Butler (Kansas) Community College offensive lineman, like Honas, grew up in Kansas and excelled at football but just didn't see his recruitment pick up much steam. Instead of a smaller Division I school or DII, Falley decided to attend junior college.
On Friday, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Wichita native impressed Greg Austin during a private workout.
"I think it went well," Falley told the Journal Star. "I ran well, had really good drills, looked pretty good technically and everything went pretty well. It was good."
Held, who has worked at Butler in the past, first reached out during the school's spring season. Falley was a left tackle in high school but has found a home as a center in college. He projects as an interior lineman at the DI level.
"This is the first season I've ever snapped and I had no errant snaps. It came very naturally," Falley said. "It's just a different game in the middle."
Falley was a full qualifier out of high school, plans to play at Butler this fall and then will have three years to play two beginning in 2022.
Austin told Falley that NU is set to host another offensive lineman on a visit next week — that's Jake Maikkula (Littleton, Colorado) — and will keep in touch as they learn more about what the class size in 2022 is going to look like.
"They're in the same boat as, like, Virginia Tech has been talking to me pretty extensively," Falley said. "They're both in that boat where they have scholarship spots but they also have guys that don't have to leave yet. …
"They're really interested. Austin said I confirmed everything he had thought about me today."
Nebraska had several other offensive linemen in for workouts on Friday, including Ashton Beers (Slinger, Wisconsin).
