Tough junior season behind, Husker 2021 WR target Neville's high school coach predicts 'huge' season

"Some of those schools that he had great relationships with fell off of him and that hurt. I think he learned a very valuable lesson," Carter said. "When it comes to Nebraska football, coach Lubick and (head coach Scott) Frost, they have stuck with him and they continue to recruit him and tell him that they think he can be a big part of Nebraska’s offense and the direction that they’re going in."

In the 10 months or so since Neville arrived at Hightower, Carter says he's made progress in the small details of the game. Not only that but shedding weight has paid off, too.

"I will always say, because I think as adults we need to take responsibility more than the kids, a lot of the lack of production was based on our lack of success on offense that we had," Carter said. "I'll stand up on the table for the kid. Early on in the season, there were some drops and he was trying to do too much. He was trying to take every hitch and go for 80 instead of getting a first down.

"We’re so far past that now."

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.