Tough junior season behind, Husker 2021 WR target Neville's high school coach predicts 'huge' season
HUSKER RECRUITING

Tough junior season behind, Husker 2021 WR target Neville's high school coach predicts 'huge' season

Latrell Neville

Latrell Neville (Texas) is a Nebraska wide receiver target for the Class of 2021.  

 247Sports

Latrell Neville already had scholarship offers from a "who's who" of college football programs when he made a late-summer transfer to Hightower High in Missouri City, Texas, last year.

The Class of 2021 prospect, who is being recruited heavily by Nebraska and several other programs, put up relatively pedestrian numbers at his new school, though, finishing his junior year with 30 catches for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns. 

Neville's position coach at Hightower, Michael Carter, believes those numbers say a lot more about the circumstances Neville found himself in rather than the wide receiver's talent or prospects for his senior year and subsequent college career. 

He didn't get to Hightower until just before the team started preseason camp last year and spent the time leading up to that bulking up to around 215 pounds because some colleges wanted him to put on weight, Carter says. Then he had to learn a new system and moved from outside to inside in an attempt to get him the ball more. 

All in all, it made for a tough junior year. 

"He didn’t have the year that he would want," Carter said. "He didn’t have the year that, as his wide receivers coach, I wanted him to have."

Now, though, all parties are oozing with confidence. 

"I think he’s going to have a huge senior season," Carter said. "I’ve seen the kid go from a really raw route runner — and most high school players are … when you’re athletic and big, tall and fast and can catch the football, you go out to wide receiver and you’re not asked to do a lot. You don’t have to run a complete route tree.

"The progression I’ve seen and him being able to understand his body because being a wide receiver is an art. Route-running is a craft and something you continue to work on year after year after year. The progress he’s made in just one year’s time is really mind-blowing. ... 

"I’m extremely excited to see what he can do his senior year." 

Before that senior season, Neville is expected to make his college commitment public. He originally committed to Virginia Tech but later decided to reopen his recruitment. The Huskers have been involved all along and now are among the options, reportedly alongside Penn State, Florida and West Virginia. 

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has been the primary recruiter for NU. The Huskers are aiming to pair Neville with fellow 6-foot-3 pass-catcher Shawn Hardy II (Kingsland, Georgia) who gave his verbal pledge to the program last month

"Some of those schools that he had great relationships with fell off of him and that hurt. I think he learned a very valuable lesson," Carter said. "When it comes to Nebraska football, coach Lubick and (head coach Scott) Frost, they have stuck with him and they continue to recruit him and tell him that they think he can be a big part of Nebraska’s offense and the direction that they’re going in." 

In the 10 months or so since Neville arrived at Hightower, Carter says he's made progress in the small details of the game. Not only that but shedding weight has paid off, too. 

"I will always say, because I think as adults we need to take responsibility more than the kids, a lot of the lack of production was based on our lack of success on offense that we had," Carter said. "I'll stand up on the table for the kid. Early on in the season, there were some drops and he was trying to do too much. He was trying to take every hitch and go for 80 instead of getting a first down.

"We’re so far past that now."

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

