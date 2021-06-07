Top Husker RB target Justin Williams finds a place that feels 'like a home away from home' on NU visit

“I just wanted to see if the coaches were actually genuine, and they proved that,” Williams said. “I wanted just to see if the program was actually a great program overall. You know, some coaches can shoot you B.S. over the phone and stuff like that, but you can see it if you actually meet a person. Everything was genuine and I felt the love at Nebraska. I felt wanted. It felt like a home away from home.”

Williams (6-foot and 200 pounds) did all of the normal things official visitors do, from offensive meetings to hanging out with players on the team to a Saturday night cookout at head coach Scott Frost’s house.

“We had meetings to go over name, image and likeness, had a campus tour, had offensive meetings to go over some of the plays, the type of offensive scheme they run, the ways they get to the ball to the back in space,” Williams said, adding that the Huskers’ offense is similar to what he’s used to in high school.

That worked out pretty well for him at East Paulding High as a junior, when he ran for 1,477 yards, added 286 receiving yards and scored 19 total touchdowns.

“I feel like I can fit perfectly into that offense,” Ervin said.