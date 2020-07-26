Top Husker 2021 prospect Fidone wants to take visits but knows he can't wait on the NCAA forever

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- In another set of circumstances, Thomas Fidone probably already would have verbally committed by now or he’d be on the brink of it.

The four-star Class of 2021 tight end, considered by 247Sports to be the best at his position in the country, wanted to take his official visits over the summer and make his college choice by the time his senior season started.

That, of course, has not happened because the NCAA’s dead period, initiated when the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring sports back in March, has been continually extended and now runs through August.

“I’m just kind of continuing on day-by-day and we’ll see what happens,” Fidone told the Journal Star on Saturday at Warren Academy's Top Prospects Showcase.

The Council Bluffs, Iowa native, of course, has dozens of options, but has narrowed his list down considerably. He’s slated to take a visit to LSU in September and would like to see Notre Dame and Michigan, too. He’s spent a lot of time on both Nebraska and Iowa’s campuses, so in terms of official visits he considers those lower on the to-do list.