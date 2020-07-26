Top Husker 2021 prospect Fidone wants to take visits but knows he can't wait on the NCAA forever

OMAHA -- In another set of circumstances, Thomas Fidone probably already would have verbally committed by now or he’d be on the brink of it.
The four-star Class of 2021 tight end, considered by 247Sports to be the best at his position in the country, wanted to take his official visits over the summer and make his college choice by the time his senior season started.
That, of course, has not happened because the NCAA’s dead period, initiated when the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring sports back in March, has been continually extended and now runs through August.
“I’m just kind of continuing on day-by-day and we’ll see what happens,” Fidone told the Journal Star on Saturday at Warren Academy's Top Prospects Showcase.
The Council Bluffs, Iowa native, of course, has dozens of options, but has narrowed his list down considerably. He’s slated to take a visit to LSU in September and would like to see Notre Dame and Michigan, too. He’s spent a lot of time on both Nebraska and Iowa’s campuses, so in terms of official visits he considers those lower on the to-do list.
“I’d love to feel out the campuses,” Fidone said. “As a recruit, when you go to a campus, you’re either going to feel it or you don’t. It’s kind of hard to explain. I guess it’s like you either feel a house or you don’t when you’re buying a house.
“That’s kind of how it is for me.”
It’s hard, though, to really think about visits happening when they’ve been delayed this long already.
“I don’t get my hopes up,” Fidone admitted.
Thomas Fidone: Pretty good. pic.twitter.com/nFYcSbLiJy— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) July 25, 2020
Fidone is considered the No. 37 player overall in the country by 247Sports and No. 62 by Rivals. The Huskers have been in strong position in his recruitment since the first offered him a scholarship last fall. If you follow along on social media, it’s not just the coaches that recruit the standout hard. NU’s 2021 verbal commits do, too, led by quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and offensive linemen Henry Lutovsky and Teddy Prochazka.
“Obviously they recruit me on social media, but off of social media, when we’re just texting or something – it’s the same thing with any school – they’re just building relationships with me and really not actually recruiting me,” Fidone said. “We’re more just friends off of social media.”
Fidone has been recruited by Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton, head coach Scott Frost and others for several months now, but he hasn’t actually had the chance to meet new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick yet because Lubick was hired not long before the pandemic began.
Lubick watched Fidone play basketball for Lewis Central back in late January, but the two have not yet met in person.
“I’ve just talked to him on the phone,” Fidone said. “I think he’s a great guy. He’s a very smart mind on the field, for sure. I’m very excited to see what they’re going to do this year.”
The 6-foot-5, 224-pounder knows that he can’t wait forever on visits that might never actually get the green light from the NCAA. He’s got a plan for that.
“I’m definitely hoping for visits, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” Fidone said. “Then I would probably just pull the trigger if visits get canceled in September. That’s my goal. If the NCAA postpones again -- I think that's kind of stupid, but it is what it is -- I’m just going to pull the trigger with whoever the best fit is right now.”
