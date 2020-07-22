Tight ends, defensive line and what else? A look at NU's remaining 2021 recruiting priorities

Ben Stille is NU’s lone senior up front and the Huskers have 12 underclassman scholarship defensive linemen, but half are juniors in 2020. Let’s say Nebraska shoots for two in this class with some wiggle room.

That’s four spots off the bat and, with the way Nebraska has continued recruiting linebackers, it appears they’d like to take perhaps one more at inside and outside each. One of the key targets there, Spanish Fork, Alabama native Christian Burkhalter, has picked up a slew of 247Sports Crystal Ball projections to Oregon recently after Nebraska had been previously perceived as the favorite. He is set to announce his commitment decision Thursday.

In this working hypothetical, two linebackers, two defensive linemen and two tight ends puts the Huskers at 20 with a couple of spots remaining. Given the attrition at defensive back from the 2020 class, another secondary player from either high school or a junior college wouldn't be out of the question. Perhaps, too, one (or maybe two) more offensive skill position players, too.

The Huskers recently made the top five for Florida wide receiver Kamonte Grimes (Naples, Florida) and are in the top groups for running backs Cam’Ron Valdez (Rockdale, Texas) and Jaylin White (Dothan, Alabama), among others.