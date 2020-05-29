Three-star Georgia WR Hardy II commits to Huskers

Shawn Hardy II can do a little bit of everything.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is a talented wide receiver, coveted by teams all over the country as a Class of 2021 prospect. In addition to that, he's been the soccer team's leading scorer as a freshman and a sophomore before the coronavirus put a halt to that season this spring, according to his football coach at Camde County High School, Bob Sphire.
In addition to that, he can punt and kick, he's going to play some situational cornerback this coming fall and he's a dynamic return man.
He's also the eighth and most recent verbal commitment in Nebraska's current recruiting class after he pledged to Scott Frost's program on Friday afternoon.
"Shawn's a really good athlete," Sphire said. "Arguably the best athlete in our program and we feel like we have some really good athletes. Explosive playmaker and probably tracks the deep ball as well as anyone I've had."
NEW COMMIT! 2021 WR @ShawnHardyII1 is COMMITTED @HuskerFBNation! #Nebraska🌽 #AllCamden🏈 https://t.co/6xGoQ14xGk pic.twitter.com/NZSZvKEZBD— Camden FB Prospects (@CamdenRecruits) May 29, 2020
As a junior, Hardy was named to first-team Georgia Class 1-7A at receiver after, according to MaxPreps, he hauled in 44 passes for 782 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's considered a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, but he last spring tweeted that he had offers from schools like Ohio State, LSU, Auburn and many others.
Like outside linebacker Patrick Payton and offensive lineman Branson Yager in recent weeks, there was not much publicly reported about the Huskers' recruitment of him before his commitment became known. But the Huskers have been recruiting him for a long time -- he unofficially visited Lincoln when Nebraska hosted Ohio State last September -- and he and his family have a strong relationship with NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton.
Not only that, but Hardy has family connections in Omaha.
"He comes from a great family," Sphire said. "Both his parents are great, great folks. ... There is some family out in Omaha and his parents took him out there, he's visited there, he's seen the atmosphere, they've seen the facilities. This is one of those things where they've vetted through this thing over the past year and a half. They just reached the point where they were extremely comfortable and he's had some really good conversations with Coach Frost over the past few weeks and just a couple of days ago."
This story will be updated.
