Marvin Scott III is having a big weekend.
The three-star running back starred for Spruce Creek High in Florida on Friday night by rushing for 174 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of a season-opening, blowout win.
Then Saturday he announced verbal commitment to Nebraska, delivering a sizable recruiting win and continuing a fruitful run for NU running backs coach Ryan Held and Cornhuskers' 2020 class.
Scott, a Port Orange, Florida native listed at 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, is a talented back who compiled over 30 scholarship offers and is also a champion weightlifter.
Scott rushed for 1,226 yards and 16 touchdowns, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, which considers him one of the top collegiate prospects in the area.
Scott is actually entering his fifth year of playing varsity football, as he started as an eighth grader at Warner Christian Academy in South Daytona, played three seasons there and topped 1,200 yards each year.
As a junior at Spruce Creek, Scott dealt with injuries early in the season but came on strong down the stretch, according to the News-Journal, which credits him with 6,005 career yards at the varsity level.
In weightlifting, Scott won a state championship in the spring in the 199-pound division by bench pressing 405 pounds and completing a clean-and-jerk of 295 pounds. According to his 247Sports recruiting profile, Scott logged a 40-yard dash time of 4.54 seconds at a recruiting combine in February.
Scott's recruiting profile spiked during the evaluation period in May, when he picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, home-state Miami, Tennessee and many others.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|LB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|***
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|***
“They’re all just offers. At the end of the day you’ve gotta make one decision and I’m just trying to find the right fit,” Scott told the Orlando Sentinel this spring. “It’s been amazing and it feels great and gives me more motivation. I feel like I need more work, as always … just get better on and off the field.”
All along, Nebraska stayed in good position as that fit thanks to the recruiting efforts of Held and others.
Scott is the second 2020 backfield player to pick Nebraska this week. Three-star running back Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) gave a verbal pledge to the Corhuskers on Wednesday afternoon, picking NU over finalists like Arkansas, Washington, Baylor and Missouri.
Scott is the 10th member of Nebraska's 2020 class. He is the second from Florida, joining Orlando defensive back Tamon Lynum, a bounceback from getting shutout in the 2019 recruiting cycle.
Frost and company know the state well, of course, given the staff's time at Central Florida and its deep connections to the sate.
Of the 10 players Nebraska hosted on official visits in June, four -- Scott, Morrison, Lynum and outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) have since committed to the Huskers. Junior college wide receiver Omar Manning and prep linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother (Waycross, Georgia) remain uncommitted while linebacker Malik Reed (Wisconsin), receiver Ajou Ajou (Clemson), defensive back Josh Moten (Texas A&M) and linebacker Cody Simon (Ohio State) have pledged elsewhere.
Held, meanwhile, has replenished Nebraska's talent at running back since arriving as an assistant here in December 2017.
In 21 months, the Huskers have added Greg Bell (though he later transferred), Maurice Washington, Dedrick Mills, Rahmir Johnson and Ronald Thompkins plus multipurpose players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Miles Jones to the program and now have verbal pledges from Morrison and Scott for the 2020 class.
“We as a coaching staff and me personally, I take a lot of pride in doing everything I can to get this position back to where everybody’s like, ‘OK, the running back position is a position of strength,'" Held said recently.