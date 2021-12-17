Three observations on WR Decoldest Crawford picking the Huskers

"The state of Louisiana is very hurt and upset that Mickey Joseph is no longer at a Louisiana school," Lewis said with a laugh. ... "I told him congratulations. It's great. There's nothing like going home to your alma mater. We're going to miss you down here for sure, but if I've got some kids that I can send to you, I'm definitely going to send 'em to you.

"I'm going to stay in close contact with him and, if I've got a kid — or even if I don't have a kid but I know of a kid, I'm going to say, 'Hey, Mickey, this is a guy that can help you.'"

Crawford during his signing ceremony said he thinks he's not the last from Louisiana to head north.

"It's a lot of guys have been in contact, a lot of guys thinking about coming (up)," Crawford said. "I don't want to speak it to the public, but a lot of things will be happening."

2. Crawford is part of a late shakeup to the skill talent in Nebraska’s 2022 class.