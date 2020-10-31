Three observations on the Huskers landing three-star DE Jailen Weaver

Weaver is just the next in a steady infusion of rangy athletes for Nebraska’s front line.

2. Weaver is just the first in a couple of puzzle pieces up front that will help round out Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class.

Until Saturday, the Huskers did not have a defensive lineman publicly committed to the program for the current class. Weaver, though, will not be the last.

Nebraska is in on a big group of defensive linemen that also includes four-star Tiaoalii Savea (Las Vegas), three-star Ru’Quan Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan), current USC verbal commit Jay Toia (Simi Valley, California), Davon Townley (Minneapolis) and Zhen Sotelo (Kapolei, Hawaii), among others.

Nebraska has about four spots left in the class after adding Weaver and graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic (Northern Iowa) in the past two days to bring its class size to 21. Up to half of those could be defensive linemen, perhaps one more defensive end and an interior player, too.

3. Tuioti now has tangible progress to show for his work on the recruiting trail.