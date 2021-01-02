Three observations following Wynden Ho'ohuli's commitment to the Huskers

Not only did Ho’ohuli commit, but senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann announced that he intended to return for the 2021 season.

Domann, of course, does not count against Nebraska’s 85-man scholarship limit because the NCAA gave an extra year of eligibility to every player in the country. Domann is the first Nebraska senior to announce his intention to return to the program rather than move on, but he’s not likely to be the last.

How much more help is on the way for the Blackshirts? Only time will tell.

3. Nebraska is now down to four remaining spots for the 2021 class. They are still after a couple of highly touted defensive players who remain unsigned in defensive back Avante Dickerson (Omaha), who is verbally committed to Minnesota, and defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea (Las Vegas).

NU could also turn its attention to some other players that it has offered like defensive lineman Zhen Sotelo or outside linebacker Kason Boston, but if it considers Dickerson and Savea the only true “Plan A” type players, it could also just plan on taking a minimum of two spots forward into the offseason to use on transfers. If it misses on one or both of them, then Nebraska would have three or four spots to work with on the transfer market.

It’s shaping up to be an interesting offseason in that way, but as it pertains to high school recruiting, the end is coming into view with Ho’ohuli on board.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.