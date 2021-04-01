Three observations following Victor Jones Jr.'s commitment to the Huskers

Jones goes about 6-foot-2, which continues a growing trend among the pass-catchers the Huskers have targeted in recent recruiting cycles.

Last year all three of Nebraska’s wide receivers — Latrell Neville from Texas, Shawn Hardy from Georgia and Kamonte Grimes from Florida — went 6-3 or taller. NU has also added 6-3 graduate transfer Samori Toure and 6-2 walk-on transfers Oliver Martin and Levi Falck in the past year.

It’s also the second straight cycle that the Huskers have landed a pass-catcher they really like from the state of Florida, despite the fact that several Sunshine State players left the program during the 2020 season.

Nebraska was really excited to land Grimes, an All-American Bowl invite, last year out of Palmetto Ridge High in Naples and clearly feels strongly about Jones to accept his commitment at this early stage of the 2022 recruiting cycle and without him having taken any sort of known visit to Lincoln first.

3. Nebraska now has two on board for the 2022 class.