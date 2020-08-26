Three observations following Thomas Fidone's verbal commitment to Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska landed a verbal commitment from four-star tight end Thomas Fidone out of Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday night.

Here are three observations in the wake of Fidone’s decision:

1. Perhaps more than anything, what stands out about Fidone is the combination of wow factor and work ethic.

Highly ranked recruits obviously carry high expectations with them, and sometimes that can lead to skepticism about whether a player is really that good.

Fidone, though, catches your attention and doesn’t let go. At the Warren Academy’s Top Prospect Showcase in late July, Fidone put on a show that regularly drew oohs and ahhs from everybody in attendance, from fellow recruits to reporters to coaches and parents watching from a distance. He does the same on the basketball court, where he regularly makes plays above the rim.

He’s not all flash, though.

“For me, the biggest attribute he has is his will to compete,” former Nebraska defensive lineman and Warren Academy founder Steve Warren said. “It’s a want to compete. There’s a lot of great athletes out there, there’s not a lot of great competitors. He’s a competitor.”