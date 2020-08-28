Three observations following TE A.J. Rollins' verbal commitment to the Huskers

Rollins, too, has a frame that NU can work with. He’s listed at 6-foot-6, has long arms and plenty of room to add good weight over the course of his college career.

2. What does the in-state picture look like the rest of the way in 2021?

The Huskers now have four in-state players committed for the current recruiting class — Rollins, Westside defensive back Koby Bretz, Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and Elkhorn South tackle Teddy Prochazka — and now have answers on all six they’ve offered within the state, too.

The question becomes whether there are any further in-state offers coming in the next weeks or months. The two best candidates would appear to be Norris tight end James Carnie, who has been in regular contact with tight ends coach Sean Beckton over recent months, and Westside quarterback Cole Payton.

Payton looked like the best player on the field Thursday night against Creighton Prep and showed his versatility by passing for a touchdown, rushing for one and catching one, too. He’s solidly committed to North Dakota State — no slouch in developing quarterbacks, it’s worth mentioning — but could garner attention under center, at tight end or linebacker from other schools this fall.