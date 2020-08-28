Three observations following TE A.J. Rollins' verbal commitment to the Huskers

Nebraska landed a verbal pledge from in-state tight end A.J. Rollins (Creighton Prep) on Friday afternoon. Here are three observations following his pledge to the Huskers.
1. Make it a two-tight end set for Nebraska this week.
The Huskers went from zero tight ends in the Class of 2021 to a pair in the past 48 hours, adding four-star Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) on Wednesday night and now Rollins, too.
Fidone will lead the way in fanfare, without a doubt, considering his status as the top-ranked tight end in the country according to 247Sports and the conversation about whether his senior season might be enough to vault him into consideration as a five-star recruit.
Rollins makes a nice pairing, though. He had a quiet Thursday season opener in a blowout loss to Omaha Westside and was targeted just once, but showed himself comfortable playing attached to the formation and willing to do the dirty work blocking. That’s not to say blocking is the only part of his game going forward, but given Fidone’s versatility as a receiver and ability to play split wide, in the slot or as an H-back type, the pair has a nice baseline set of skills.
Rollins, too, has a frame that NU can work with. He’s listed at 6-foot-6, has long arms and plenty of room to add good weight over the course of his college career.
2. What does the in-state picture look like the rest of the way in 2021?
The Huskers now have four in-state players committed for the current recruiting class — Rollins, Westside defensive back Koby Bretz, Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and Elkhorn South tackle Teddy Prochazka — and now have answers on all six they’ve offered within the state, too.
The question becomes whether there are any further in-state offers coming in the next weeks or months. The two best candidates would appear to be Norris tight end James Carnie, who has been in regular contact with tight ends coach Sean Beckton over recent months, and Westside quarterback Cole Payton.
Payton looked like the best player on the field Thursday night against Creighton Prep and showed his versatility by passing for a touchdown, rushing for one and catching one, too. He’s solidly committed to North Dakota State — no slouch in developing quarterbacks, it’s worth mentioning — but could garner attention under center, at tight end or linebacker from other schools this fall.
Whether any more offers go out obviously remains to be seen, but the in-state intrigue isn’t gone just yet.
3. How about Beckton?
The veteran tight ends coach has drawn rave reviews from both Fidone and Rollins this week. He’s also been a key for the Huskers’ recruiting efforts in the southeast United States, particularly in Georgia. He’s helped Nebraska land wide receiver Shawn Hardy III (Kingsland, Georgia), running back Gabe Ervin (Buford, Georgia) and Malik Williams (Buford, Georgia).
#GBRXXI What a week for this guy. pic.twitter.com/bXsP2YYMKI— Trent Mossbrucker (@TMossbrucker) August 28, 2020
Coaches in Georgia rave about Beckton’s approach to recruiting and his straightforward, honest manner. Fidone this week pointed out that he’s a UCF Hall of Famer and said, “that kind of speaks for itself.”
So, too, does Beckton’s work on the recruiting trail once again for Nebraska.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!