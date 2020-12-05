Three observations following Ru'Quan Buckley's verbal commitment to Nebraska

The top candidate on that front appears to be four-star Tiaoalii Savea (Las Vegas), considered by 247Sports the No. 212 overall player in the country. Savea is listed at 6-4 and 270 pounds. He shut down his recruitment a couple of months ago and is planning on announcing his commitment sometime around Jan. 1. That, of course, would be after the early signing period. It’s unclear if Savea will sign with a school in December and keep it under wraps until he announces his choice or if he will sign in February.

Nebraska didn’t have a defensive line commit until late in the cycle, but Weaver and Buckley are the two most recent additions to the class, and now the Huskers have a chance to finish on a very strong note.

3. With Buckley in the mix, Nebraska is down to four available spots.

The Huskers have 19 high schoolers verbally committed plus Northern Iowa graduate transfer Chris Kolarevic.

Any other scholarship player out of the transfer portal also will count to Nebraska’s 2021 class, so there are five available spots — unless perhaps one more comes open if NU were to get a spot back for the players that transferred out before the season started — to use between now and the beginning of the 2021 season.