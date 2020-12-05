Three observations following Ru'Quan Buckley's verbal commitment to Nebraska

Nebraska on Saturday picked up a verbal commitment from Michigan defensive lineman Ru’Quan Buckley. Here are three observations following his announcement.
1. Buckley is the second member in what could end up being another sizable defensive line class both literally and figuratively.
At 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, he is somehow still the smaller of two verbal pledges the Huskers have picked up so far. He’ll be teaming with 6-foot-8, 300-pound three-star prospect Jailen Weaver (Antioch, California) at defensive end as players with plenty of length and range.
It’s no secret that recruiting longer and more athletic players on defense has been the mantra for defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and company, and Buckley certainly fits the bill.
Nebraska (and its 'different vibe') beats out Michigan State to land verbal commitment from Ru'Quan Buckley
Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan) plans to sign his letter of intent in a couple of weeks and arrive to campus for winter conditioning next month.
One note on the Grand Rapids, Michigan, native: He’s still a young pup. Buckley will arrive on campus in January as a 17-year-old and doesn’t actually turn 18 until October. He’s young enough that he easily could have been a member of the 2021 recruiting class. That doesn’t guarantee anything, of course, but given the gains he’s made over the past year and his status as one of the younger players in the class, his development will be something to watch closely over the next couple of years.
2. The Huskers have two big defensive ends in the mix and they could look to round out the defensive line class with a player that is capable of either playing end or playing inside.
The top candidate on that front appears to be four-star Tiaoalii Savea (Las Vegas), considered by 247Sports the No. 212 overall player in the country. Savea is listed at 6-4 and 270 pounds. He shut down his recruitment a couple of months ago and is planning on announcing his commitment sometime around Jan. 1. That, of course, would be after the early signing period. It’s unclear if Savea will sign with a school in December and keep it under wraps until he announces his choice or if he will sign in February.
Nebraska didn’t have a defensive line commit until late in the cycle, but Weaver and Buckley are the two most recent additions to the class, and now the Huskers have a chance to finish on a very strong note.
3. With Buckley in the mix, Nebraska is down to four available spots.
The Huskers have 19 high schoolers verbally committed plus Northern Iowa graduate transfer Chris Kolarevic.
Any other scholarship player out of the transfer portal also will count to Nebraska’s 2021 class, so there are five available spots — unless perhaps one more comes open if NU were to get a spot back for the players that transferred out before the season started — to use between now and the beginning of the 2021 season.
Nebraska is in the top group for several interesting players, including a pair of four-star prospects from Hawaii in linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli (Mililani) and wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (Ewa Beach) and outside linebacker Deonte Anderson (Fort Meade, Florida), who is considered a four-star by 247Sports and a three-star by Rivals. Not only that, but NU has been connected to others like four-star defensive back Ceyair Wright (Los Angeles) — Wright had Nebraska in a loaded top 12 this week — outside linebacker Kason Baston (Birmingham, Alabama) and defensive lineman Zhen Sotelo (Kapolei, Hawaii).
Add, for instance, Savea and any one from the above list, and the Huskers would be up to 23. The class could be almost full by the Dec. 16 signing day.
On the other hand, all you have to do is look around the country and you will see a flurry of movement as National Signing Day approaches. The Huskers’ number could go up quickly, but there could also be more attrition, too.
It happened to Nebraska earlier Saturday when Miami outside linebacker Pat Payton decommitted.
The Huskers have more of their class put together at this point than any of the three previous cycles under Frost and company, but the next 11 days still shape up to be very interesting.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!