Three observations following RB Ashton Hayes' verbal pledge to the Huskers

2. The role lends itself to a question: Will Nebraska take another running back this cycle?

The Huskers are going to have a very small high school scholarship class in 2022, perhaps as low as 15 or so players. With six underclassman scholarship backs on the roster and Hayes committed, Nebraska could well be done at the position.

The counter to that: Four-star back Justin Williams has Nebraska right at the top of his list after an official visit the first weekend of June.

Williams and Hayes actually had some communication via social media in recent weeks and Hayes said both understood the situation.

Hayes said he was told about three months ago that Nebraska wanted one player at his position. Williams officially visited West Virginia while Hayes was at NU.

The question is whether Nebraska will really turn away from Williams, a 6-foot, 215-pound back who has a different skill set than Hayes and has had nothing but praise for the Husker staff. The Dallas, Georgia, native told the Journal Star he may not be making a decision until somewhere during his senior season this fall.