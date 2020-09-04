Three observations following Mikai Gbayor's verbal commitment to the Huskers

Nebraska might not be fully done adding offensive players to its 2021 class — it made the top seven for wide receiver Eric Mcalister (Azle, Texas) on Thursday and could potentially take another tight end or backfield player — but the prevailing sentiment is that most of the rest of the class will be about finding more defensive talent.

NU does not yet have a defensive lineman in its class and could certainly take multiple players. They’ve been recruiting Mandela Tobin (San Diego) and Ru’Quan Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan) for months and are involved with a big group of other prospects, too. They could still add more at the linebacker level and in the secondary, too.

One name to keep an eye on: defensive back John Howse IV (Brentwood, Tennessee), who visited Lincoln on his own recently and could be nearing a decision.

3. The super unofficial visit worked again.

As the NCAA’s dead period due to COVID-19 continues — it’s been in place since mid-March — players increasingly have had to make college choices without the ability to visit college campuses or interact in person with college coaching staffs.