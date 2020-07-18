Three observations following Marques Buford's commitment to the Huskers

In fact, it was in June last year that Fisher pushed to get Lynum to campus, which led to a verbal commitment as a relatively unheralded prospect. Now, Lynum has put on 26 pounds in his first seven months on campus and seems to be turning heads.

All of that is to say that, while Buford and Webb aren’t going to rocket NU up the recruiting rankings lists, they each clearly passed muster with Fisher and the NU staff. This year more than others, staffs are going to be tested in their ability to evaluate without getting to see players as much as they’d like in person. Of course, it will be months — years, in many cases — before the results are clear, but it has certainly been interesting to watch different schools’ approaches during the past few months.

For the Huskers, they could still take at least one more defensive back in this class, especially considering they’re already down two from 2020.

2. The Huskers have found a nice little niche in the prep school ranks