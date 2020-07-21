Three observations following Malik Williams' verbal commitment to the Huskers

Williams joins running back Gabe Ervin from the Georgia high school in Nebraska’s 2021 class and the Huskers also had graduate transfer safety Tre Neal for the 2018 season.

Williams told the Journal Star that NU, led by tight ends coach Sean Beckton in Georgia, is already actively recruiting 2022 defensive back Isaiah Bond and the 247Sports database also shows several other Husker offers for the next recruiting class.

According to 247Sports information, nine Buford players in 2022 hold Power Five offers already.

3. How many defensive backs in the class?

The question now is how much more will the Huskers want for the secondary in the 2021 class. They’ve lost two 2020 signees to the transfer portal already and have three seniors on the roster. Factor in, too, that Javin Wright could potentially be a full-time outside linebacker – the extent of that move isn’t known yet and, of course, things change – and it’s possible there’s more room.

NU does have offers out to a couple of junior college defensive backs including Kamal Hadden (Independence Community College), so it’s possible the plan could include either a more experienced player or both a transfer and another high school prospect.