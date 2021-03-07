Three observations following LB Ernest Hasumann's verbal commitment to the Huskers

The in-state crop of 2022 players has been a source of some consternation among Nebraska fans, particularly after four-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods (Omaha Central) and linebacker Devon Jackson (Omaha Burke) left the Huskers out of their respective top groups of contenders recently. Now, NU has Hausmann in the boat and can continue on its path of recruiting the others – notably, Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms – while evaluating further players like Lincoln Southeast’s Jake Appleget, Bellevue West offensive lineman Henry Rickels and others.

Hausmann is the 14th in-state scholarship player to commit to Nebraska since head coach Scott Frost took over in December 2017.

2. It’s not every day you find a Power Five linebacker prospect who also plays wide receiver, but that’s Hausmann.

He led the Discoverers in 2020 with 447 yards on 34 catches (13.1 per reception) and was second on the team with five touchdown catches.

Columbus coach Craig Williams said his staff made the easy call to move Hausmann from cornerback – he played there behind now-Wyoming freshman running back Joey Braasch in 2019 – down to linebacker for the 2020 season, but they wanted to leave him at outside receiver where he could use his size and skill set.