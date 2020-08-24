Three observations following Koby Bretz verbally committing to the Huskers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska landed its third in-state prospect for the 2021 class and its 15th addition to the class overall first thing Monday morning when Omaha Westside’s Koby Bretz verbally committed.

Here are three observations following Bretz’ decision to jump on board:

1. The Huskers are betting on upside, even if it maybe takes a little while to fully develop.

We hear a lot about how multisport athletes end up excelling at football. Basketball players who become good tight ends, wrestlers who use their expertise in leverage to become good linemen on either side of the ball, so on and so forth.

Now, let’s add diver to the list. Bretz was a talented diver when he was younger before he shifted his focus solely to football. Omaha Westside coach Brett Froendt credited that experience as part of the reason Bretz is so good contorting his body in the air and making plays on the ball, either as a receiver or as a defender.

Of course, that’s not the only reason Bretz is a good football player. The people that know him say he’s among the best athletes they’ve ever worked with.