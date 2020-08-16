Three observations following Kamonte Grimes' verbal pledge to the Huskers

Nebraska picked up a verbal commitment from three-star Florida athlete Kamonte Grimes on Sunday evening, infusing a strong finish into a day that also included a decommitment from outside linebacker Will Schweitzer (Los Gatos, California).
Here are three insights following Grimes' commitment:
1. The Huskers keep getting bigger.
Grimes is a physically imposing presence at 6-foot-3 and nearly 220 pounds. He appears to be set to start his Nebraska career at wide receiver, which would mean he's now part of a three-man group with Shawn Hardy III (Kingsland, Georgia) and Latrell Neville (Missouri City, Texas), each of whom are listed at 6-3.
NU had some smaller targets such as Marcus Fleming, Alante Brown and William Nixon sign in the 2020 class, but the 2021 three joining the likes of Zavier Betts and potentially Omar Manning means the Huskers will have a much bigger receiving corps across the board than at any point in recent memory.
2. Nebraska continues to work in Florida.
Yes, there have been some bumps in the road, most notably this offseason the transfers of freshman defensive backs Henry Gray and Jaiden Francois, both of the Miami area.
However, the Huskers aren't going to stop recruiting in Florida and the production continues to show why the effort is worth the ups and downs. Before Grimes, NU hadn't added a 2021 player from the Sunshine State since outside linebacker Patrick Payton (Miami) jumped on board back on May 1, but just a couple of weeks ago the Huskers signed junior college transfer defensive back Nadab Joseph for the since-postponed 2020 season. Joseph is a former four-star recruit out of Miami in his own right.
Even with the two defections from the 2020 class, the Florida group for that year looks like this: Fleming, defensive backs Ronald Delancy and Tamon Lynum, inside linebacker Keyshawn Greene and running back Marvin Scott, plus Joseph's addition late. That's still a critical haul.
Now Payton and Grimes are on board and it's clear the Huskers aren't done mining the state for 2021 talent just yet.
3. For Husker offense in 2021 class, it's now all about the TEs.
Nebraska now has three wide receivers in the class to go along with three offensive linemen, a quarterback and a running back. The last position offensively to join the party, then, is tight end.
Make no mistake, though, there are several irons in the fire on that front.
Arguably Nebraska's top overall target in the 2021 class is four-star Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa), whom the Huskers have been recruiting hard for months and who is set to make a college decision Aug. 26. Fidone is ranked the No. 1 tight end in the country by 247Sports and is considered the No. 39 overall prospect in the U.S. He has offers from across the country and a final group that includes Nebraska, LSU, Iowa, Michigan and Notre Dame.
NU also has an offer out to Creighton Prep's A.J. Rollins and could be close to making an offer to Norris standout James Carnie.
Carnie told the Journal Star on Saturday after a team scrimmage that he's been in regular contact with tight ends coach Sean Beckton and that Beckton has been saying for some time now that NU could take two or three tight ends in the class overall. That would bode well for the 6-5, 220-pounder, who measured in similarly to Fidone at the Warren Academy's Top Prospect Showcase last month and ran 4.6 seconds flat in the 40-yard dash.
Rollins, too, has been in regular contact with Nebraska and has been taking his time in his recruitment. He also has offers from Iowa State, Missouri and Central Florida.
The Huskers could pull the trigger and offer Carnie in the coming days. He's currently committed to Miami (Ohio), but he'd be a threat to commit to NU on the spot or shortly after if a Husker offer comes. If the offer doesn't materialize in the next couple of days, then perhaps Fidone's announcement later this month will be the first of multiple dominoes to fall.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Marques Buford
|DB
|Oakdale, Conn. (St. Thomas More)
|***
|Gabe Ervin
|RB
|Buford, Ga.
|***
|Kamonte Grimes
|ATH
|Naples, Fa. (Palmetto Ridge)
|***
|Heinrich Haarberg
|QB
|Kearney (Catholic)
|***
|Shawn Hardy II
|WR
|Kingsland, Ga. (Camden County)
|***
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|ILB
|Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington)
|****
|Seth Malcom
|ILB
|Tabor, Iowa (Fremont-Mills)
|***
|Latrell Neville
|WR
|Missouri City, Texas (Hightower)
|****
|Patrick Payton
|OLB
|Miami, Fla. (Northwestern)
|***
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|Lardarius Webb Jr.
|CB
|Jackson, Miss. (Jackson Academy)
|***
|Malik Williams
|DB
|Buford, Ga.
|***
|Branson Yager
|OT
|Grantsville, Utah
|***
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!