Three observations following Kamonte Grimes' verbal pledge to the Huskers

However, the Huskers aren't going to stop recruiting in Florida and the production continues to show why the effort is worth the ups and downs. Before Grimes, NU hadn't added a 2021 player from the Sunshine State since outside linebacker Patrick Payton (Miami) jumped on board back on May 1, but just a couple of weeks ago the Huskers signed junior college transfer defensive back Nadab Joseph for the since-postponed 2020 season. Joseph is a former four-star recruit out of Miami in his own right.

Even with the two defections from the 2020 class, the Florida group for that year looks like this: Fleming, defensive backs Ronald Delancy and Tamon Lynum, inside linebacker Keyshawn Greene and running back Marvin Scott, plus Joseph's addition late. That's still a critical haul.

Now Payton and Grimes are on board and it's clear the Huskers aren't done mining the state for 2021 talent just yet.

3. For Husker offense in 2021 class, it's now all about the TEs.

Nebraska now has three wide receivers in the class to go along with three offensive linemen, a quarterback and a running back. The last position offensively to join the party, then, is tight end.

Make no mistake, though, there are several irons in the fire on that front.