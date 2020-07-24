Three observations following juco DB Nadab Joseph's commitment to Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska added a late piece to its 2020 recruiting class Friday when it landed a verbal commitment from junior college defensive back Nadab Joseph.

Here are three observations following the former four-star recruit’s pledge to the Huskers.

1. It’s been a long and winding road for the 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback from Miami.

Joseph in high school spent time verbally committed to LSU and Alabama. On National Signing Day in December 2017, though, he flipped his pledge and signed with Georgia.

When he didn’t qualify academically, though, Joseph ended up at Independence (Kansas) Community College for the 2018 season. The original plan, according to Independence head coach Kiyoshi Harris, was for Joseph to get qualified in one year and return to Georgia as a four-for-four transfer, essentially using only a redshirt season in juco. That plan was furthered when Joseph sprained his foot in camp.

However, that never came to pass because of Joseph’s academic standing, so he returned to Independence for another season in 2019. He played in five games last fall and, according to Harris, was planning on signing with Alabama until late in the cycle when the Crimson Tide “dropped him late,” Harris said, over academic concerns.