Three observations following James Carnie's commitment to the Huskers

2. The regional flavor of the 2021 class continues.

Carnie is the fifth player from Nebraska to commit to the class and the ninth out of 19 total that is either in-state or from a bordering state.

The Huskers’ 2021 class also has three players from Iowa and linebacker Randolph Kpai from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Carnie also is one of three in-state players that have picked up a scholarship offer and subsequently committed to the program since the coronavirus pandemic caused the NCAA to impose a recruiting dead period in mid-March. The others are Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, who was offered and committed in May, and Omaha Westside defensive back Koby Bretz, who did the same in July.

All three of those players pulled the trigger and picked Nebraska within about a week of picking up a scholarship offer. It’s very possible the Huskers would have eventually offered all three eventually anyway, but it’s one of many interesting developments in this recruiting cycle that will be interesting to watch over the next several years.

Carnie’s verbal pledge also marks the second time in the past three recruiting cycles that Nebraska is on track to sign at least five in-state scholarship players.