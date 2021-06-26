Three observations following Gunnar Gottula's verbal commitment to the Huskers

NU has still added a pair of in-state players for the 2022 class in Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann and LSE linebacker Jake Appleget, but starting the next cycle 2-for-2 assuredly feels good for the Husker staff.

Nebraska has two other scholarship offers out in-state for 2023: Gottula’s LSE teammate Teitum Tuioti and Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan.

2. It’s been a good month for Lincoln Southeast.

First, Appleget earned an offer from Nebraska on June 1, then Gottula followed on June 4. Appleget verbally committed on June 20 and Gottula followed six days later.

That’s of course in addition to the continuing recruitment of Tuioti, the son of Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who took an unofficial visit out to Washington recently and also has offers from Cal, Washington State, Boise State and Utah State.

“With Jake, it was a little tougher with him being a 2022 kid and just what they had to go through and the evaluation process and the waiting there,” LSE coach Ryan Gottula said. “With Gunnar, being a little earlier, obviously, for him, but I’m really happy for Jake. He showed a lot of patience through that process and took advantage of his opportunities when he had them.”