Three observations following DL Brodie Tagaloa's commitment to the Huskers

“Fortunate for us, we’ve got a lot of young guys that have a lot of reps for us that are going to be coming back, so we don’t lose a lot,” Tuioti said in late October. “I’m being real selective in the guy that we need to add to our room so that guy can build and add value to our room and the culture that we’ve got right now. The worst thing you can do is bring a guy in that just doesn’t fit the culture. We’ve worked really, really hard to build the culture the right way and we’ve got some great young guys that are going to be leaders for us in Ty (Robinson) and Casey (Rogers), those type of guys.”