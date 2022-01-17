Three observations following Chubba Purdy's commitment to the Huskers

Of the quintet, three are attending their first classes at Nebraska this week. That's quite a makeover.

2. Let the wild rumpus begin.

And now, the five quarterbacks go to work duking it out for the starting job. Torres, for reasons already stated, is likely the furthest away from it, but never say never.

As for the others, Thompson clearly has the most experience and there's a reason the Huskers' first priority was landing him once a couple of other players decided on other destinations.

He threw 24 touchdowns last season for Texas, the top mark in the Big 12, and was very efficient early in the season before an injury to his thumb on his throwing hand impacted the second half of his campaign.

Purdy started one game in 2020 and played in one game this fall before deciding to enter the transfer portal in the midst of the Seminoles season. He and returning sophomore Logan Smothers have roughly similar amounts of experience in college.

Smothers started the Huskers' final game of the season against Iowa in place of Martinez and played well for the first three quarters.