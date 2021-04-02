Three observations following Benjamin Brahmer's commitment to Nebraska for 2023

Nebraska got a jumpstart to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday when it landed a verbal commitment from Pierce tight end Benjamin Brahmer. Here are three observations following Brahmer’s pledge.

1. There’s no better place to start a recruiting class than with an in-state player.

Most of the time, recruiting classes kick off with either a local player, a quarterback or both.

For the Huskers, they’ll gladly take a verbal commitment from within the state border from a player they really like. Brahmer checks both of those boxes, as he most likely projects as a tight end in college. His dad, Pierce head coach Mark Brahmer, said he could be up around 240 pounds by the time he’s fully filled out.

Brahmer’s status as the first member of the class will become more important this summer when the NCAA is expected to lift its current recruiting dead period and allow players to travel to campuses for official and unofficial visits. It’s easy to imagine Brahmer being in town for camps and recruiting weekends and being able to serve as something of a point person for other underclassmen who might be visiting campus.