Three observations following 2022 WR Grant Page's verbal commitment to Nebraska

Nebraska added its sixth verbal commitment of the 2022 recruiting class and second wide receiver when Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado) announced his pledge on Sunday morning. Here are three observations following the announcement.
1. It has taken Nebraska a long time to restock its wide receiver room under head coach Scott Frost, but the numbers are starting to get to where the Huskers want them.
NU has only one senior and one junior on scholarship – transfers Samori Toure and Omar Manning, respectively – but will likely add one more of each assuming senior Levi Falck and junior Oliver Martin are awarded scholarships this offseason.
Behind that group, though, are six current scholarship freshmen – three each in the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes – and now Page and Victor Jones Jr. as verbal commitments in the 2022 class.
The emphasis on size continues, too. Four of the six young scholarship players – Zavier Betts, Shawn Hardy II, Kamonte Grimes and Latrell Neville – are all 6-2 or taller, as are both Jones and Page. Only Will Nixon and Alante Brown are on the smaller side.
The first two recruiting classes at receiver for Nebraska under Frost consisted of far too many misses and not enough hits. The pressure is on for this young corps to have a much higher success rate.
2. The numbers game at wide receiver for 2022 now reaches a very interesting point.
The Cornhuskers have two receivers in their 2022 class in Page and Jones. Frost told the Journal Star last week that Nebraska is planning on having only room for about 15 high school players unless the NCAA decides to extend its exemption of “super seniors” counting against the 85-man roster for another year.
That, combined with the youth movement at receiver outlined above, means Nebraska could well be done at the position for this recruiting cycle. The only reason for pause there is that Landon Samson (Southlake, Texas) visited the first weekend of June and has long been considered a top-of-the-board target for NU. He took an unofficial visit to Ohio State the next weekend – while Page was on campus in Lincoln – but apparently did not receive a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes. Since then, he’s picked up new offers from a pair of SEC schools in South Carolina and Missouri.
3. June has been good to Nebraska so far. How many more players could make their decisions soon?
Even as many players around the country decide to wait at least until the end of the month before making decisions since they are only now beginning to be able to take visits again – 247Sports has interesting data showing that verbal commitments this month are trailing well behind Junes past – the Huskers have landed four players and counting in the past 13 days.
The ball is rolling downhill for the class at the moment for Nebraska. And the combination of visit schedules and limited space could continue to create action.
NU has two defensive backs wrapping up visits this weekend in James Monds III and Nathan Vail, one weekend after hosting a pair in Avery Powell and Markeith Williams. Will somebody feel the need to secure a spot? The same idea could come to fruition at linebacker, where Lincoln native Jake Appleget is wrapping up a visit one week after Tyler Martin did the same.
It’s also certainly possible that a previous visitor like defensive lineman Jalen Marshall or one of the offensive linemen decides it’s time to commit, whether it’s to NU or elsewhere. None of the 14 2022 players who have visited Lincoln officially have committed anywhere else, though that is almost certain to change at some point along the way, too.
One way or another, the calendar and the past two weeks suggest there is more activity ahead in the coming couple of weeks.
