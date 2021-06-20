Three observations following 2022 WR Grant Page's verbal commitment to Nebraska

2. The numbers game at wide receiver for 2022 now reaches a very interesting point.

The Cornhuskers have two receivers in their 2022 class in Page and Jones. Frost told the Journal Star last week that Nebraska is planning on having only room for about 15 high school players unless the NCAA decides to extend its exemption of “super seniors” counting against the 85-man roster for another year.

That, combined with the youth movement at receiver outlined above, means Nebraska could well be done at the position for this recruiting cycle. The only reason for pause there is that Landon Samson (Southlake, Texas) visited the first weekend of June and has long been considered a top-of-the-board target for NU. He took an unofficial visit to Ohio State the next weekend – while Page was on campus in Lincoln – but apparently did not receive a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes. Since then, he’s picked up new offers from a pair of SEC schools in South Carolina and Missouri.

3. June has been good to Nebraska so far. How many more players could make their decisions soon?