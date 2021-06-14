 Skip to main content
What does Richard Torres' commitment mean for the Huskers? Here are 3 observations
What does Richard Torres' commitment mean for the Huskers? Here are 3 observations

Nebraska quarterback coach Mario Verduzco watches the teams warm up before the Red-White Spring Game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska landed its 2022 quarterback on Monday afternoon with a verbal commitment from San Antonio Southside standout Richard Torres. Here are three observations following Torres’ announcement.

1. Nebraska got its guy.

The Huskers were the first Power Conference school to offer Torres earlier this year and they believe strongly in his skill set and his arm.

Even though the commitment came much later in the process than most quarterbacks in typical years — the 2022 recruiting cycle has been anything but typical — Nebraska had plenty of options.

They moved away from MJ Morris (Atlanta) and never had him on campus as an official visitor or saw him throw live this year. They were set to host A.J. Bianco from Hawaii this weekend, but now that will not happen. There was even some thought that four-star Nico Marchiol (Hamilton, Arizona), who decommitted from Florida State at the beginning of June, might visit Nebraska on the last weekend of June after also visiting Michigan State and West Virginia.

In the end, though, Torres was the only quarterback in the class to take an official visit and Nebraska happily accepted his commitment as soon as he finished an official visit to Kansas State.

2. Torres is all of 6-foot-6, giving NU a pair of tall, young quarterbacks.

Torres towered over junior quarterback Adrian Martinez as the two took in Nebraska’s first Friday Night Lights camp back on June 4. His high school coach, Ricky Lock, said Torres eventually is likely to end up somewhere in the neighborhood of 6-7 and 230-240 pounds.

When you combine that size with 6-5 freshman Henrich Haarberg, who as of this week is up to around 215-220 pounds, that’s a pair of really big quarterbacks at the young end of assistant coach Mario Verduzco’s room.

Big, of course, does not necessarily equal good, but Haarberg and Torres both have very strong arms and the velocity comes naturally. One question will be whether Torres is the same caliber of athlete and runner as NU’s other three scholarship players — Haarberg, Martinez and Logan Smothers can all really run — but he certainly will be able to hold his own as a passer.

3. Now, attention turns to 2023 and beyond for Nebraska, and several names have already popped up on the radar.

In 2023, Reese Mooney (Denham Springs, Louisiana) is the only player Nebraska has offered a scholarship to so far. Gretna’s Zane Flores is an interesting prospect but hasn’t broken through with a Power Five offer just yet. J.J. Kohl (Ankeny, Iowa) made a terrific impression during NU’s 7-on-7 camp on Sunday and has offers from Iowa and Iowa State so far this month.

In 2024, the Huskers have already offered C.J. Carr from Michigan and Daniel Kaelin from Bellevue and are hosting Dylan Raiola (Burleson, Texas) on an unofficial visit this weekend. He’ll attend NU’s recruiting barbecue on Friday and then perform at the Friday Night Lights camp later that evening. He’s already got an offer from Georgia and from Washington State.

How will it play out and how quickly can the Huskers get back ahead of the game in quarterback recruiting? Only time will tell.

Here’s one thing that’s certain: Verduzco is happier than a pig in mud to be back evaluating quarterbacks in person this month.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

