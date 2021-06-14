What does Richard Torres' commitment mean for the Huskers? Here are 3 observations

2. Torres is all of 6-foot-6, giving NU a pair of tall, young quarterbacks.

Torres towered over junior quarterback Adrian Martinez as the two took in Nebraska’s first Friday Night Lights camp back on June 4. His high school coach, Ricky Lock, said Torres eventually is likely to end up somewhere in the neighborhood of 6-7 and 230-240 pounds.

When you combine that size with 6-5 freshman Henrich Haarberg, who as of this week is up to around 215-220 pounds, that’s a pair of really big quarterbacks at the young end of assistant coach Mario Verduzco’s room.

Big, of course, does not necessarily equal good, but Haarberg and Torres both have very strong arms and the velocity comes naturally. One question will be whether Torres is the same caliber of athlete and runner as NU’s other three scholarship players — Haarberg, Martinez and Logan Smothers can all really run — but he certainly will be able to hold his own as a passer.

3. Now, attention turns to 2023 and beyond for Nebraska, and several names have already popped up on the radar.