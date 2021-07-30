Three observations following 2022 OL Valen Erickson's verbal commitment to the Huskers

That’s Erickson. He could end up as a tackle at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, but he could also slide inside and play guard, too.

Will Nebraska take another offensive lineman? Assuming Jake Maikkula doesn’t pick the Huskers in the coming days, keep an eye on John Pastore, who earned an offer with a strong workout last month.

2. Nebraska now has two verbal commitments in the past two weeks, with Erickson joining defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida).

That’s now seven of the 19 Class of 2022 players who were uncommitted at the time of their Nebraska official visit over the month of June that have pledged to the Huskers.

Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann, of course, had already decided on NU when he came to campus in the middle of the month. The Huskers also landed Ohio State transfer defensive back Tyreke Johnson after an official visit at the start of the month.

There still could be more to come from that group, too.

3. Nebraska had several other players back on campus for unofficial visits this week and this weekend in addition to Erickson.