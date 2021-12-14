Three observations as the Huskers bolster secondary depth with three commits in two days

The Huskers have also lost three young defensive backs to the portal in 18 months and have received little on-field contribution from transfers Tyreke Johnson and Nadab Joseph.

It’s easy to figure that the returning group of Newsome and Clark at corner, Farmer and Pola-Gates at safety and Buford at either is the starting point for the group in 2022. For losing three standout seniors, that’s not a bad beginning point. The past two days should, if nothing else, immediately help alleviate depth concerns after that. Spring ball is going to be quite the battle.

2. The newly committed trio gives you a window into what recruiting is like in 2021.

The Huskers landed a Power Five transfer whose high school recruitment was affected by the pandemic, a junior college transfer who went under the radar out of high school in Louisiana last year and a high school standout who decommitted from USC after the coaching change there a couple of weeks ago.