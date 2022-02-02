Three observations after the Huskers land a pair of skill players on second NSD

Nebraska flipped two four-star prospects on the second National Signing Day, landing running back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana) and wide receiver Janiran Bonner (Ellenwood, Georgia). Here are three observations on the final high school additions of the 2022 class for the Huskers.

1. The Huskers loaded up on offensive skill players in the class.

Allen is the third running back in the 2022 cycle — he follows fellow high school back Emmett Johnson and junior college standout Anthony Grant — while Bonner is the third high school receiver and fifth wideout overall in the group of 27.

There are other storylines that have taken up more of the air so far this offseason in Lincoln — coach Scott Frost turning over half of his coaching staff and the addition of two transfer quarterbacks to jumpstart the post-Adrian Martinez era, in particular — but one of NU’s clear offseason priorities was to overhaul the offensive skill talent on the roster.

NU furthered that pursuit on Wednesday, adding a couple of talented young guys who will this summer jump into position groups that are crowded by numbers but wide open in terms of playing time potential.

The picture at receiver is perhaps a little clearer than at running back. The top of the room is likely to feature some combination of Omar Manning, Zavier Betts and mid-year transfers Trey Palmer (LSU) and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State), but there are now 14 scholarship players on board. Plenty of room for competition, surprises and shuffling this spring.

Bonner, meanwhile, will join the group in the summer along with Decoldest Crawford, while fellow incoming freshman Victor Jones Jr. is already on campus as a mid-year enrollee.

Allen is the seventh scholarship running back on Nebraska’s roster after the Huskers added two in December, but the question is what the group will look like when he gets to campus after spring ball. Grant will join four returners — Rahmir Johnson, Markese Stepp, Jaquez Yant and Gabe Ervin Jr. — for spring ball and then Johnson and Allen join the fold this summer.

Who will make a run at the top of the depth chart? That remains to be seen, but it should be quite a race.

2. Louisiana has been good to Nebraska in the 2022 cycle.

Allen is the fourth member of the class from the state in this class alone. He joins Crawford, a Shreveport native, Palmer (Kentwood) and junior college safety DeShon Singleton, who is an Amite native and played his high school ball at St. Helena there before spending the past year at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.

The Huskers will be a regular presence in recruiting the state going forward, too, considering new wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is a New Orleans native and is regarded as one of the nation’s best recruiters. Not only that, but special teams coordinator Bill Busch spent three years on LSU’s staff and new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite spent five seasons at Louisiana Monroe before coaching the past two at TCU.

Like other heavily recruited states in the South, the Huskers are not going to have an easy time going against SEC powers for the very top talent in Louisiana, but they have a staff that should be able to navigate the landscape well enough to continue to find players in the Bayou, just as tight ends coach Sean Beckton has continued to find players like Bonner, Ervin and many others in Georgia who fit what the Huskers want.

3. The portal priorities this spring are now even clearer for the Huskers.

Of course, it would be difficult to turn down another potential difference-maker at an offensive skill position, but as the Huskers mine the transfer portal between now and May, the clear emphasis will be on the defensive and offensive lines.

NU has lost three defensive linemen that could have returned for one more season and have added just one in the 2022 class so far in three-star high schooler Brodie Tagaloa (San Francisco). They’ve added a pair of transfer offensive linemen in addition to high schooler Justin Evans-Jenkins (Irvington, New Jersey) but could still use another there, too.

Given the calendar — a transfer at this point can’t officially join the program until May — Nebraska can let the transfer market develop over the course of the next couple of months while continuing to recruit the players it likes that are currently available. But the fact that they have time doesn’t diminish the need to find a couple more front-line players.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.