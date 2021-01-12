Three observations after the Huskers land a commitment from USC RB Markese Stepp

Nebraska on Tuesday added a commitment from USC transfer running back Markese Stepp. Here are three observations following the addition:

1. Nebraska was likely going to jump into the market for a Dedrick Mills replacement if the senior decided to enter the NFL Draft (which he did Tuesday), but this isn’t necessarily a simple one-year holdover situation.

Stepp has three years of eligibility remaining, thanks to the extra season granted to all players by the NCAA.

He hasn’t been used as an every-down back so far in his college career — and it’s no guarantee that’s what his role will end up being in Lincoln — but he’s a tough-nosed runner.

Stepp averaged 3.7 yards per carry this fall in six games for USC, but the Trojans only averaged 3.2 per rushing attempt as a team. For his career, Stepp has 100 carries and averages 5.1 yards per attempt. He also added three catches for 28 yards and will need to show he can catch the ball out of the backfield in order to have a big role at NU.