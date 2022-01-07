Three observations after Texas QB transfer Casey Thompson commits to Huskers

Thomson said of his thumb injury in November that it would not require surgery, but, “Thumb sprains, whether it’s ligament damage, partial tears, joint pain, usually it takes three to six weeks for what I was told. That was six weeks ago. And today we're sitting here, and it's still not feeling very well.”

Thompson appeared in every game for the Longhorns and started 10.

3. Thompson’s presence will help set, if not entirely dictate, the course as Mark Whipple, Frost and the Husker offensive staff try to figure out what they’re going to hang their hat on in 2022.

Much of the conversation last month was about what, exactly, NU’s offense will look like with a new coordinator mixed with Frost’s influence. Whipple has more than 40 years of coaching experience and said some of the exact ins and outs will depend on what his quarterbacks do well.