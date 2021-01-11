Three observations after Montana grad transfer WR Samori Toure commits to the Huskers

It will be interesting to see who emerges from that collection of outside-type receivers in 2021. Toure is undoubtedly going to be right in the mix.

2. At Montana, Toure was a do-it-all threat.

He could get vertical and win in contested situations down the field, but he also showed the ability to take short passes, make a defender miss and create big plays.

As a veteran arriving on campus this month, he’s going to have an entire offseason not only try to earn playing time in his own right but also to make an impact on the younger players in the room.

Toure knows a thing or two about having to progress within a program. He redshirted in 2016 and then had a nice redshirt freshman season in 2017, but didn’t really burst onto the scene until his fourth year in college.

In Lincoln, he’ll be the elder statesman along with Kade Warner in a group that’s going to feature a lot of young players.

He’ll have every chance to not just compete against the likes of Betts, Neville, Grimes and Hardy, but to be a positive influence on them in offensive coordinator Matt Lubick’s room, too.