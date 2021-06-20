Three observations after LSE's Jake Appleget becomes the second verbal pledge of the day

2. The Lincoln Southeast pipeline continues to produce for Nebraska.

In 2020, NU added Isaac Gifford as a defensive back and he contributed immediately, playing on special teams in every game for the Huskers last fall. Now, he’s penciled in on the two-deep along with Javin Wright behind JoJo Domann as an outside linebacker/nickel.

The 2021 class didn’t have any scholarship players but includes three Southeast walk-ons. Now, Appleget will represent the Knights in Lincoln for the 2022 class.

Nebraska hopes to add much more in the coming year, too, considering the talent coming down the way in 2023. That includes a pair of players already with offers in defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti and offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula.

Tuioti, of course, is the son of Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, and has several Power Five offers already. Gottula just picked up an offer from the Huskers earlier this month and also has early offers from Iowa State and Kansas State.

3. The second wave of in-state prospects looks to be paying dividends once again for the Huskers.