Three insights on the Huskers landing a commitment from Georgia RB Gabe Ervin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska landed a running back for the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday in three-star Buford, Georgia, native Gabe Ervin.

Here are three thoughts on the addition:

1. Ervin has grown into an all-around back, according to Buford High head coach Bryant Appling.

Ervin is listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, but earlier in his career he was more of a speed-type back. He hasn't always been the kind of physically imposing presence that he is now.

"When you're a young guy and you start trying to stick it up there between the tackles, you get popped once or twice," Appling said. "I remember off the top of my head once he got popped. And he said, 'I've got to start running behind my pads and lower my shoulders a little bit when I get into traffic.'

"He definitely has a healthy balance of it all, now. He's got everything you need. He's going to be a great one."

2. It seems like a long way off right now, but Nebraska is clearly well into planning for life after Dedrick Mills.

The senior will certainly be a key part of the Husker backfield in 2020, but the room gets young fast once he graduates.