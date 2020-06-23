Three insights on the Huskers landing a commitment from Georgia RB Gabe Ervin

Nebraska landed a running back for the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday in three-star Buford, Georgia, native Gabe Ervin.
Here are three thoughts on the addition:
1. Ervin has grown into an all-around back, according to Buford High head coach Bryant Appling.
Ervin is listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, but earlier in his career he was more of a speed-type back. He hasn't always been the kind of physically imposing presence that he is now.
"When you're a young guy and you start trying to stick it up there between the tackles, you get popped once or twice," Appling said. "I remember off the top of my head once he got popped. And he said, 'I've got to start running behind my pads and lower my shoulders a little bit when I get into traffic.'
"He definitely has a healthy balance of it all, now. He's got everything you need. He's going to be a great one."
2. It seems like a long way off right now, but Nebraska is clearly well into planning for life after Dedrick Mills.
The senior will certainly be a key part of the Husker backfield in 2020, but the room gets young fast once he graduates.
Look ahead to 2021, though, and the group right now features Rahmir Johnson, Sevion Morrison, Marvin Scott plus a couple of players with injury questions in Ronald Thompkins and walk-on John Bivens.
As it stands right now, Johnson and Thompkins would be sophomores and the other three either redshirt freshmen or sophomores.
Of course, nobody knows what the next year holds in terms of production, injury and attrition, but it's clear that the Huskers are doing what they can to have several options once Mills is gone.
Johnson, Morrison and Scott could all be counted on in some capacity ranging from modest to significant this fall, while NU and running backs coach Ryan Held can see if Thompkins and Bivens, both of whom have suffered serious knee injuries in their football careers, can get to a point where they're healthy enough to make a run at playing time.
Adding Ervin to the mix as an incoming freshman in 2021 lengthens the options. He'll certainly be joining the program at a time when competition seems likely to be high.
3. It's always good to land a player from a powerhouse program like Buford.
The Wolves are one of the top high school football teams in Georgia, and Appling raves about the relationship his school has with Nebraska coach Scott Frost, tight ends coach Sean Beckton and the entire Husker staff.
He pointed to former NU safety Tre Neal, who graduated from Buford and played for Frost and company at UCF before graduate transferring to Nebraska for his senior season in 2018.
"We've had a great relationship with Coach Frost and his staff forever. Coach Beckton, he jumps off the page to me," Appling said. "I know Gabe really, really likes him and I believe it's a match made in heaven, honestly.
"We tell our kids, 'Find a place where you can go to school and have fun and major in something you want to major in and take football out of the equation,'" Appling said. "If you can't say that you would love to be at a place outside of football, you don't need to go there.
"There are a bunch of different boxes being checked when it comes to Gabe and going to school at Nebraska."
The Huskers aren't done recruiting at Buford, either. In the 2021 class, Nebraska also has an offer out to defensive back Malik Williams. Looking forward to 2022, NU has already offered several Buford players including linebacker Aubrey Smith and defensive backs Ryland Gandy, Jake Pope and Isaiah Bond.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!