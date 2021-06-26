'This is where I want to be': Southeast lineman Gunnar Gottula commits to Huskers for 2023 class

The Lincoln Southeast pipeline just keeps producing for Nebraska.

The Huskers added a second member to their 2023 recruiting class Saturday when LSE lineman Gunnar Gottula verbally committed to the program.

Gottula, who picked up an offer earlier this month after working out for NU, was on campus this weekend on an unofficial visit and came away convinced he wanted to stay home to play college football.

"It feels good," Gottula said. "I just knew after my visit that this is where I want to be."

Lincoln Southeast coach Ryan Gottula, of course, is Gunnar's dad, which made the day even a little different from when his other players have picked their college destinations.

"I'm just really proud of him personally and how he handled the whole process," Ryan Gottula said. "He did a really good job with it and I'm really proud of him."

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive lineman previously picked up scholarship offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, and more recently, Iowa. Making the rounds to various camps and workouts opened doors of opportunity for Gottula, but it also showed him, ultimately, why he wanted to stay in Lincoln.