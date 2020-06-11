'There's no box that isn't checked' with new Husker OLB commit Will Schweitzer

Will Schweitzer is a man of many hats for Los Gatos and head coach Mark Krail.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder plays in the middle of Krails' 4-2-5 defense in order to maximize his athleticism, but he plays defensive end, too, in pass-rush situations.
Then, Schweitzer is also an every-down tight end for the Wildcats on offense.
"He's a great player and he's probably a better kid, if that's possible," Krail told the Journal Star on Wednesday evening.
He's also the latest addition to Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Schweitzer verbally committed to the Cornhuskers on Thursday, picking NU and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander over a host of options including in-state Cal, Michigan State, TCU, Utah and several others. Holding more than 20 total offers, Schweitzer is one of the most sought-after prospects in the Bay Area for the 2021 cycle.
Schweitzer projects as an outside linebacker in Chinander's 3-4 defense, but he plays in the middle for Krail.
"He just plays really fast," Krail said. "One of the things that jumps out on film when you talk to college coaches is the speed at which he plays. Obviously, every level you go up, that's probably the No. 1 variable that changes the most. That's what he really has going for him.
"The word 'flash' comes into the conversation every time. The kid just flashes on film and he makes plays that normal high school kids don't. He's just a fun kid to coach."
As a junior, Schweitzer had 130 tackles (9.3 per game), nine tackles for loss and a pair of sacks for Los Gatos, which went 12-2 and made a deep postseason run. He also caught eight passes for 139 yards (17.4 per reception) and a touchdown on offense.
"He typically played the weak side in the box just so that we could use his athleticism a little bit," Krail said. "It seems like a lot of (colleges) see him as kind of that hybrid outside linebacker and rush guy in particular situations and I think that's a great spot for him, I really do.
"We played him more in the middle just because we want him playing sideline to sideline."
The veteran Los Gatos coach also raved about Schweitzer's off-the-field make-up, too.
"He and maybe a half a dozen other kids are the reason why I really hope we get to play some football," said Krail, whose team, like all others in California, hasn't been allowed to resume workouts yet. "Will's a phenomenal kid. ... He's a great student, he's a happy kid that's fun to be around and just wants to please, works his tail off in the weight room.
"There's no box that isn't checked with him. He's just a great young man."
Nebraska’s taking a coast-to-coast approach to linebacker recruiting in the 2021 class, adding yet another piece to a collection of second-level defenders in the 2021 class that is long on both athleticism and geographical diversity.
Half of the Huskers’ 10-man class so far projects as linebackers, with Schweitzer joining Miami Central standout Pat Payton as edge players and Seth Malcom, Randolph Kpai and Christopher Paul Jr. likely beginning their careers in the middle of the field.
Schweitzer adds a West Coast presence to a group that already had members from Iowa, South Dakota, Georgia and Florida. He has not yet visited Lincoln, but felt comfortable committing anyhow, just like Payton and offensive lineman Branson Yager (Grantsville, Utah).
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost can't comment on specific players until they sign a National Letter of Intent, but in a radio interview Wednesday evening on Husker Sports Nightly, he said he's excited about where the NU 2021 class currently stands.
"I am pleased," Frost said. "This is a unique year. I think there's roughly three times more kids committed than any other year in recruiting history at this point in the process, so things are happening a lot earlier. We certainly want to try to get the right kids and we're not in a hurry, but everything's moving faster."
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Heinrich Haarberg
|QB
|Kearney (Catholic)
|***
|Shawn Hardy II
|WR
|Kingsland, Georgia (Camden County)
|***
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|ILB
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
|****
|Seth Malcom
|ILB
|Tabor, Iowa (Fremont-Mills)
|***
|Christopher Paul Jr.
|ILB
|Cordele, Georgia (Crisp County)
|***
|Patrick Payton
|OLB
|Miami, Florida (Northwestern)
|***
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|Will Schweitzer
|OLB
|Los Gatos, California
|***
|Branson Yager
|OT
|Grantsville, Utah
|***
