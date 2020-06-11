'There's no box that isn't checked' with new Husker OLB commit Will Schweitzer

"The word 'flash' comes into the conversation every time. The kid just flashes on film and he makes plays that normal high school kids don't. He's just a fun kid to coach."

As a junior, Schweitzer had 130 tackles (9.3 per game), nine tackles for loss and a pair of sacks for Los Gatos, which went 12-2 and made a deep postseason run. He also caught eight passes for 139 yards (17.4 per reception) and a touchdown on offense.

"He typically played the weak side in the box just so that we could use his athleticism a little bit," Krail said. "It seems like a lot of (colleges) see him as kind of that hybrid outside linebacker and rush guy in particular situations and I think that's a great spot for him, I really do.

"We played him more in the middle just because we want him playing sideline to sideline."

The veteran Los Gatos coach also raved about Schweitzer's off-the-field make-up, too.

"He and maybe a half a dozen other kids are the reason why I really hope we get to play some football," said Krail, whose team, like all others in California, hasn't been allowed to resume workouts yet. "Will's a phenomenal kid. ... He's a great student, he's a happy kid that's fun to be around and just wants to please, works his tail off in the weight room.