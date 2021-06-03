The Huskers are expecting 8 official visitors this weekend. Take a closer look at each prospect

Nebraska football is set to host a big group of official visitors this weekend for the first time since the end of the 2019 football season.
NU kicked off the proceedings early this week, hosting former five-star recruit and Ohio State transfer defensive back Tyreke Johnson.
Come Friday, eight more high school players are set to arrive in Lincoln on official visits.
They’ll be in town for the first of two Friday Night Lights camps and will have the chance to see Nebraska’s football facilities, and meet face-to-face with the coaching staff and the rest of NU’s support personnel.
Here’s a bit about each of the visitors, listed in alphabetical order:
Tight end Chase Androff, Lakeville, Minnesota
Androff plays for Lakeville South High not far from Minneapolis. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, he plays in a run-heavy scheme and is primarily known at this point for his blocking prowess. He’s shown enough to be coveted in the Midwest, though.
Androff also has offers from Michigan State, Iowa State and Kansas State, among others. He is also a standout basketball player.
Offensive lineman Ashton Craig, Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Craig (6-5, 260) has racked up a bunch of offers in recent months. His visit to Nebraska kicks off a busy month in which he is also scheduled to see Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Iowa, according to 247Sports. Craig is considered a consensus three-star prospect and, at least preliminarily, projects as a tackle in college.
Defensive lineman Nico Davillier, Maumelle, Arkansas
Davillier (6-4, 275) is an interesting prospect from a state where the Huskers don’t typically find recruits. Even so, he’s got the kind of frame the Huskers like up front. In-state Arkansas might be tough to top at the end of the day for Davillier’s services, but NU and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti are going to take a shot at convincing him to leave home. He is a consensus three-star prospect.
Offensive lineman Valen Erickson, Chicago
Erickson (6-6, 310) is a fast-rising prospect from St. Rita High, which, like all Illinois schools, played its football season this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Erickson also attended NU’s Red-White Spring Game on May 1, but this time will get to actually see the facilities and spend time with the staff. He’s become a coveted prospect despite his current modest rankings by the recruiting services. Erickson told the Journal Star this week that he is also planning on taking an official visit to Tennessee this month. He’s got several other offers, too, including Cincinnati and Purdue.
Defensive lineman Jalen Marshall, Overland Park, Kansas
Marshall is another player who made it to Lincoln for the Red-White Spring Game and appears to have a good early relationship with the Huskers.
Nebraska has struggled to land recruits from the Kansas City area despite the proximity and connections on the coaching staff, but Marshall’s status as a return visitor is a promising sign.
Listed at 6-5 and 270, he, like Davillier, has the kind of frame and versatility that Tony Tuioti covets. Marshall has three official visits on the books and plans to follow his trip to Lincoln with Oklahoma State on June 11 and Indiana on June 18.
Wide receiver Landon Samson, Southlake, Texas
Yet another return visitor for the Huskers, Samson was in town for the spring game as well. The 6-1 wide receiver is considered a three-star prospect, but he has earned an invitation to the All-American Bowl and had an extremely productive junior season at Southlake Carroll High. Samson caught 75 passes for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns while playing with quarterback Quinn Ewers, a five-star prospect who is verbally committed to Ohio State.
Samson told the Journal Star in April that he is being recruited by several Husker coaches, including offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, running backs coach Ryan Held and head coach Scott Frost.
Quarterback Richard Torres, San Antonio
Torres is the first of two quarterbacks set to officially visit this month as the Huskers attempt to find their guy for the 2022 class. The 6-6, 210-pounder flew under the radar for a while, but Southside head coach Ricky Lock said Torres can make “every throw under the sun,” and colleges have started to notice. The Huskers were his first power conference offer, and others like Washington State and Kansas State followed behind quickly. He’s slated to visit KSU next weekend, too, while Nebraska will welcome A.J. Bianco (Honolulu) to campus on June 18.
Running back Justin Williams, Dallas, Georgia
Williams (6-0, 200) is making the first of three known official visits this month, following the trip to NU by going to West Virginia and Louisville.
Nebraska likes what it has in another back from Georgia, Gabe Ervin, from the 2021 class and would love to go back to the Peach State for its running back in this cycle. Williams piled up 1,477 rushing yards plus 286 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns for East Paulding High as a junior.
He told the Journal Star this spring that he’s hoping his official visits allow him to get to know the coaching staffs at the schools recruiting him better than Zoom and phone calls allow for.
“I want to build a good relationship with the coaches, obviously, but I want to go to a school where I’m going to be happy outside of football," he said. "I’m not going to be playing football every single day when I’m in college, so I want to go to a school where I’m going to be happy, where I fit in. And obviously a school that’s going to run the ball. I’m not stingy about running the ball, I don’t mind passing the ball, but obviously, I want to run the ball as well.
"That’s pretty much what I’m looking for in a school is a place that feels like home and a place that feels right and gives you that gut feeling."
