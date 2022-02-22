The future of Husker QB recruiting and two more observations after 2023 prospect William Watson's pledge

Nebraska on Tuesday evening landed a verbal commitment from class of 2023 quarterback William Watson III out of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Here are three observations following Watson’s pledge to the Huskers.

1. NU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple hasn’t wasted any time making his mark on the room he’s coaching.

Not just in his coaching methods, terminology and all of that, but literally in terms of the room itself. Whipple, the former Pitt offensive coordinator and 40-plus-year coaching veteran, had a long-standing relationship with Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy and also with Watson.

Whipple clearly knows what he likes in quarterbacks, and he explained his approach to identifying good ones back in December.

“Be a leader, a winner, tough. Work at it,” Whipple said. “… Talent, it’s always nice to coach talent.”

And another thing: “I’ve never really seen a winner at the quarterback position be a nice guy,” he added. “That’s really what it comes down to. It goes back to competitive nature that they can instill.”

The Huskers were able to visit with and host Ankeny, Iowa four-star JJ Kohl in January and were set to host four-star Avery Johnson (Maize, Kanas) in the coming weeks when spring ball starts. Never say never in recruiting, but Whipple appears confident enough in Watson that he’ll likely be the Huskers’ quarterback for the 2023 class.

2. It’s difficult to think about NU’s 2023 quarterback recruiting without also looking ahead to 2024.

The Huskers will take a big swing for Dylan Raiola (Chandler, Arizona), the No. 3 quarterback and No. 45 player overall in the country for the class, according to 247Sports. The connections are clear — Raiola’s dad, Dominic, is one of the best offensive linemen in Nebraska history and his uncle, Donovan, is NU’s new offensive line coach — but the competition is also sky high. Raiola is being heavily pursued by defending national champion Georgia and has most of college football’s best programs in pursuit as well.

Dylan Raiola and his dad were in Lincoln this summer for a Friday Night Lights camp, and 6-foot-3, 215-pounder put on a show, giving a glimpse of why he’s one of the most coveted quarterback recruits in the country for his recruiting class.

Then he went out and threw for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns against just five interceptions on 65.1% completions for Burleson High in Texas before his family moved to Arizona this offseason.

A lot has to go right for Nebraska to come away with the 2024 signal-caller at the end of his recruitment. Most pertinently, the Huskers almost certainly have to win this fall to have any chance against the who’s who of schools that would love to land the younger Raiola.

If — and it’s a big if — all goes according to plan for NU, though, he’d be the next high school guy that commits to the Huskers now that Watson has made his decision.

3. The class of 2023 is off to a much different start for the Huskers than the last recruiting cycle.

NU didn’t land its fifth member of the 2022 class until Lincoln Southeast athlete Jake Appleget pulled the trigger on June 20 and then didn’t add No. 6 until mid-October. In fact, the Huskers didn’t have a player who actually ended up signing with the program in the 2022 class until Ernest Hausmann committed on March 4.

Now, NU has five in the boat before the window for 2023 official visits has even opened. With more junior days on the horizon in March and perhaps the first batch of official visitors either during that month or for the Red-White Spring Game on April 9, this class is already substantially different than the last one.

Where the size ultimately ends up remains to be seen, but it once again looks early on like a smaller group of high school players is likely. In 2022, the Huskers signed 15 high schoolers and three junior college transfers, and have added 10 Division I transfers so far.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.