Texas A&M transfer RB Deondre Jackson disputes report he's no longer attending NU

The Deondre Jackson-to-Nebraska era is apparently a short-lived one.

The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer expected to attend NU and play for the Huskers, a source told the Journal Star on Saturday, though the running back himself disputed that notion.

Jackson on Saturday tweeted, "Lol forget all the little rumors y’all put out about me I am committed & will be playing at Nebraska! Thanks

Jackson, who Nebraska recruited hard out of high school, verbally committed to the Huskers just on Tuesday. He arrived in Lincoln for his official visit on Friday and now is no longer in the plans for NU.

Rivals first reported that Jackson would no longer attend Nebraska.

Jackson, listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, found himself down the depth chart for the Aggies as a redshirt freshman and appeared in just four games, carrying one time for minus-2 yards. That came a year after he carried twice for 15 in his lone game action of 2020.

Nebraska, as it happens, finalized the hire of its running backs coach, Bryan Applewhite, on Friday.