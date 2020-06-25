Teammate of RB commit Ervin has connections to Huskers and hears from NU regularly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gabe Ervin’s Tuesday pledge to become the first running back in Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class came as a sudden development to many.

Not to Malik Williams, though. He’s known for quite a while.

“I knew he was going to go to Nebraska since maybe three weeks ago or so, I would say,” Ervin’s teammate at Buford High and himself a highly recruited defensive back, told the Journal Star earlier this week.

Williams, a cornerback, was actually hanging out with Ervin just before the talented three-star back made his verbal pledge public during an announcement streamed online by Rivals.

Williams, though, has plenty going on in his own recruitment, too. And like Ervin, Nebraska is central to the conversation.

“I actually just got off the phone with (NU secondary coach Travis) Fisher like 5 or 10 minutes ago,” Williams said Wednesday.

That’s nothing out of the ordinary. Williams and Fisher are in contact on a near daily basis. He hears from Husker head coach Scott Frost regularly, too.

Williams listed several other schools that are recruiting him actively, including Kentucky, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State and others, but said everybody’s running behind the Cornhuskers.