TCU pass rusher Ochaun Mathis places Nebraska among five finalists as transfer option

Ochaun Mathis, a talented pass rusher from TCU, has narrowed his list of possible transfer options to five.

Nebraska, clearly in need of such a presence, cracked his list of finalists.

The others: USC, Texas, Ole Miss and Penn State.

A two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection, Mathis entered the transfer portal Jan. 12.

Nebraska has made no bones about its need to bolster its pass rush. The Huskers ranked 98th nationally in sacks in 2021, averaging 1.67 per game, after ranking 96th in 2020 at 1.63. Sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson led the team this season in both sacks (5.0) and tackles for loss (11.5), and no other Husker had more than two sacks.

Enter Mathis into the discussion. The 6-foot-5, 257-pounder started a total of 34 games for TCU. He recorded 45 tackles, including seven for loss and four sacks this season. That followed a breakout season in 2020, when he led the team with nine sacks and ranked second with 14 tackles for loss.

Mathis has two years of eligibility remaining, as he redshirted in 2018, playing in just four games.

A native of Manor, Texas, Mathis was rated as a three-star prospect in high school, according to the 247Sports composite. He was the 44th-ranked weakside defensive end nationally and was the 103rd-rated player in the state of Texas.

