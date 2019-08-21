Sometimes in recruiting, it pays to be first to the punch.
Sometimes, it lands you a promising running back.
Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon received a verbal commitment from three-star Sevion Morrison, a longtime backfield target whom the Huskers offered before anybody else almost a year ago.
Morrison, a physically impressive back from Tulsa, Oklahoma who is listed at 6-foot and 205 pounds, picked the Huskers over teams like Arkansas, Washington, Baylor and, most recently, Wisconsin.
He picked Nebraska during an afternoon ceremony at his high school, picking a red hat with a block "N" on it off the table in front of him.
His relationship with NU running backs coach Ryan Held certainly played a role.
“I love Coach Held,” Morrison told the Journal Star this summer. “That’s like my best friend.”
Held first offered Morrison back in October of 2018 while the Edison High back was in the midst of putting up a prodigious junior season. Morrison finished the year with 2,761 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns overall in 11 games. In the three weeks before Nebraska offered, Morrison rushed for 419, 273 and 429 and racked up 17 scores.
Onions!!!!!!!!!! Big time Baller in the boat!!!! How @colbyellis and I are feeling....😎 pic.twitter.com/71bbsG13CU— Ryan Held (@CoachRHeld) August 21, 2019
Now he’s the first running back in Nebraska’s 2020 class and the ninth verbal pledge overall. Morrison is considered a three-star back by both 247Sports and Rivals.
“It honestly feels great to know where I’m going to play college football,” Morrison told the Journal Star via message this week. “I was looking for a family vibe and for sure a comfortable feel from the coaches.”
He found it in Lincoln with Held, head coach Scott Frost and the rest of the staff.
“The reason I picked Nebraska is because one thing I'm big on is trust and I really don't think there's another coaching staff keeping it real like them," Morrison said during his commitment ceremony, which he streamed live on social media. "I loved it when I was up there. I loved the town, the people, the players, the coaches. Trust and keeping it real, those are my high priorities and that's all they did when I was down there."
Morrison got a better feel for Lincoln when he took an official visit to NU back in June. He at different times considered taking his recruitment well into the regular season or all the way up until the December signing period, but instead pulled the trigger and jumped on board with the Huskers. The only remaining question is if he’ll use any of his remaining official visits – Wisconsin just offered this week and would certainly like to get him on campus – but Nebraska under Frost has been mostly successful in convincing players not to take additional visits after committing.
The more immediate question is if Morrison might soon have company in Nebraska’s 2020 backfield. Three-star running back Marvin Scott III (Port Orange, Florida) is also considered a lean toward the Huskers and there is a sense among recruiting analysts that he could make his decision in the near future.
Scott used an official visit to Nebraska the week before Morrison did. He’s a different style back at 5-9 and 205 and, in addition to being a talented football player, the Spruce High senior is a champion weight lifter.
Morrison is the first verbal pledge for NU since Texas wide receiver William Nixon jumped on board in early July.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|LB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|***
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***