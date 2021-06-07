'Superphysical, supertough' TE Chase Androff shuts down recruitment after one visit, pledges to Huskers

That's given college coaches a unique look into Androff's skill set and his temperament.

"It’s really interesting in talking to (college) coaches about him," Burk said. "A lot of times with guys that look like him, it’s like, ‘well, we know he can run routes and can catch, we just don’t know if he tough enough to play in the Big Ten in a three-point stance.' But when they talk to us about Chase in particular, it’s exactly the opposite. They say, ‘We know for sure that he’s an in-line tight end and can run and block and hit and come down and double team and all those things.' The questions are usually about his athleticism, but I think he’s done a lot to answer that on the basketball court and at camps. …

"There’s a lot of transferrable skills between a 4-5 man on the basketball court and tight ends. We see it all over college football and the NFL. Body a guy up and catch the ball in traffic, and I think that’s exactly what I think Nebraska is going to have Chase do."

Androff is the third player overall in the Huskers’ 2022 class, joining wide receiver Victor Jones Jr. (Orlando, Florida) and linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Columbus). Hausmann was on campus on Friday and spent some time with Androff and his player host, right tackle Bryce Benhart, during the school’s Friday Night Lights camp.