Stories from the road provide a picture of Husker OC Matt Lubick's recruiting style

Here’s the thing: Prukop is originally from Austin, Texas. He had no family in Bozeman, but he lived with six of his teammates. Not exactly your typical in-home visit.

“He came out and basically did a recruiting deal in front of me and all my teammates instead of me and my family,” Prukop told the Journal Star recently. “He didn’t care. He sat down and we had a house of like six dudes and he sat down in the middle of the living room and we had couches all around him in this little ranch house with no TV and just a big fireplace.

“He sat down and it was funny because he was answering everyone’s questions. It was hilarious, but I was so impressed.”

There’s no perfect way to answer what a new coach is going to be like as a recruiter at a particular school. Obviously, some places are easier to recruit to than others. Responsibilities change. Different schools go about recruiting in different ways.

In talking to multiple people about Lubick’s past as a recruiter, at least one theme emerged: He’s a grinder.